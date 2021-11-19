You have permission to edit this article.
Dallas Anders

STANTON — Memorial services for Dallas E. Anders, 93, of Stanton will be 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Military honors conducted by Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, VFW Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88.

Visitation with family will be one hour prior to service at church. Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.

Dallas Anders died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Stanton Health Center.

In other news

Joseph Fuchtman

CREIGHTON — Services for Joseph Fuchtman, 94, of Creighton will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will be officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery.

Cory Petersen

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Cory K. Petersen, 52, Irving, Texas, formerly of Pilger, will be at a later date. Cory Petersen died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his residence in Irving.

Edward Remter

SPENCER — Memorial services for Edward Remter, 75, of Bonesteel, S.D., will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Bill Heermann will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Patrick McLain

EWING — Services for Patrick J. McLain, 87, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Ewing. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery with military honors.

Dale Nelson

PIERCE — Services for Dale P. Nelson, 79, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Dale Nelson died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Premier Estates in Pierce.

Bonnie Mohlfeld

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie L. Mohlfeld, 78, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Kathryn Pehrson

LAUREL — Memorial services for Kathryn L. Pehrson, 102, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Joan Benson

WAUSA — Services for Joan Benson, 67, Sioux Falls, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Shirley Brudigan

HOSKINS — Services for Shirley B. Brudigan, 85, Hoskins, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

