NORFOLK — Services for Dale Zurcher, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his residence.
AINSWORTH — Services for Julius J. “Pug” Murer, 79, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Arlene M. Henschke, 86, Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wakefield. The Rev. William Betrand will officiate with burial in the Wakefield Cemetery.
OSMOND — Services for Dorothy Krohn, 99, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Edwin “Sonny” Land, 87, Pierce, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, Ameri…
STANTON — Services for Don Lueninghoener, 99, Pilger, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Wisner.
MADISON -— Services for Beverly H. “Bev” Kuchar, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Jeanette A. Johansen, 97, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate. Burial will be in the Danish Cemetery west of Plainview.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.