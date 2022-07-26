WAUSA — Services for Dale Wamberg, 92, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Matthew Norlen will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Military honors will be provided by Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1930-2022
Dale entered his heavenly home on July 24, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Dale “Whitey” Wamberg was born April 16, 1930, in Wausa to William and Aina Wamberg. He graduated from Wausa High School in 1947.
Dale received his bachelor’s degree from Wayne State College and his master’s degree from the University of Minnesota.
In 1951, he entered the U.S. Army for two years, where he was stationed in Texas, Colorado, Massachusetts and Germany. During this time, he was in the Medical Corps and spent his time as an occupational therapy technician. He also played baseball during his deployment.
Dale was a member of the 36th Field Artillery Group baseball team that finished second in the European Command.
Dale returned to Nebraska after his discharge, where he taught and coached in Wynot and Niobrara.
During his tenure in Niobrara, he met Mary Ann Tichy. They were married on June 25, 1956. Mary Ann was the daughter of Adolph and Helen Tichy. Dale and Mary Ann were blessed with six children: Stan, Roger, Cheryl, Vicki, Dave and Dan.
A highlight for Dale in 1956 was playing baseball against pitcher Bob Gibson, who went on to play for the St. Louis Cardinals. The Wausa Swedes were proud to beat Gibson in two of the three games.
The couple moved to Elgin, where Dale was the superintendent. In 1957, they moved to Iowa, where he served as a school administrator; three years at Moorhead and seven years at Climbing Hill.
In 1967, the family moved back to Wausa. They bought the farm 3 miles north of town where Dale’s grandparents, the Nels Johnsons, had lived and raised their family. Dale’s mother, Aina, was born in this house.
Dale became the high school principal and activities/athletic director at Wausa Public School. He farmed on the homestead and sold insurance to schools across the state.
Dale was an active member of the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa, where he served as the adult Sunday school teacher and treasurer. For the Memorial Day programs in Wausa, Dale was the Earl Norman Legion Post 63 Adjutant. He oversaw the youth baseball program, managing and coaching Little League, Midgets and American Legion teams for many years, sometimes coaching five teams at once.
After 27 years of being the principal in Wausa, Dale retired in 1994. He continued to farm, sell school insurance and coach baseball.
Dale loved his family, baseball and spent time sharing his passion of fishing with his kids. He was still coaching baseball and pitching when he was 80 years old. He figured he had pitched more than a million batting practice pitches and played or coached over 2000 games. He spent so much time on the baseball diamond in Wausa that it was named after him.
Dale and Mary Ann celebrated 62 years of marriage before her passing in 2019. Dale then moved to Countryside Villa in Wausa and just recently moved to Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield.
Dale is survived by his children, Stan Wamberg of Centennial, Wyo., Roger (Cathy) Wamberg of Wausa, Vicki (Keith) Byrkit of David City, David (Kim) Wamberg of Fullerton, and Dan (Angie) Wamberg of Wausa; grandchildren Matt Wamberg, Nathan Wamberg, Jason (Brooke) Wamberg, Kayla (Justin) Lackas, Scott Byrkit, Kate Byrkit, Brian Wamberg, Brandon Wamberg, Dillon Wamberg, Dawson Wamberg and Alexa Wamberg; four great-grandchildren, Cayden and Payton Wamberg, Zoey and Hannah Lackas; and sister Donna Vance of Lee Summit, Mo.
Preceding him in death were his parents; spouse Mary Ann; daughter Cheryl Wamberg; daughter-in-law Jeanne Wamberg; mother- and father-in-law Helen and Adolph Tichy; brother-in-law Paul Vance; and sister-in-law and her spouse, Janice and Kenny Teadtke.