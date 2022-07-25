 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dale Wamberg

WAUSA — Services for Dale Wamberg, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Dale Wamberg died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Tags

In other news

Mary Wacker

Mary Wacker

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Mary F. Wacker, 91, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Marvin Koehler

Marvin Koehler

OSMOND — Services for Marvin L. Koehler, 89, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326, …

Herman Kvamme

Herman Kvamme

ALBION — Services for Herman A. Kvamme, 100, Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial in the North Branch (East) Cemetery.

Gloria Rudloff

Gloria Rudloff

NORFOLK — Services for Gloria Rudloff, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Gloria Rudloff died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her residence.

Wilma Guhlke

Wilma Guhlke

BAZILE MILLS — Services for Wilma Guhlke, 92, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.

Ronald Colsden

Ronald Colsden

STANTON — Services for Ronald L. Colsden, 89, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Viola Doerneman

Viola Doerneman

FREMONT — Services for Viola C. Doerneman, 97, Bellevue, formerly of Fremont and Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Mary Wacker

Mary Wacker

WAYNE — Services for Mary Wacker, 91, formerly of Battle Creek, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Mary Wacker died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Hillcrest Country Estates in Papillion.

Ronald Colsden

Ronald Colsden

STANTON — Services for Ronald L. Colsden, 89, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals–Stanton. Ronald Colsden died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at The Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara