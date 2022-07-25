WAUSA — Services for Dale Wamberg, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Dale Wamberg died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Mary F. Wacker, 91, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
OSMOND — Services for Marvin L. Koehler, 89, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326, …
ALBION — Services for Herman A. Kvamme, 100, Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial in the North Branch (East) Cemetery.
BAZILE MILLS — Services for Wilma Guhlke, 92, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.
STANTON — Services for Ronald L. Colsden, 89, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
FREMONT — Services for Viola C. Doerneman, 97, Bellevue, formerly of Fremont and Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
