 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dale Uttecht

Dale Uttecht

NORFOLK — Services for Dale W. Uttecht, 89, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Dale Uttecht died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1932-2022

The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Dale William was born March 19, 1932, in Norfolk to William and Blanche (Friedrich) Uttecht. He was baptized, confirmed and attended school at Christ Lutheran Church. Dale served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954.

On April 5, 1953, Dale married Dorothy Arns at Mount Olive Church. The couple was blessed with two children, Pamela and Scott.

Dale worked as a mason, truck driver and retired after 32 years as a maintenance supervisor at Norco Feed Mill. Dale loved to do woodwork and, over the years, he crafted all types of wood furniture and toys for family and friends.

Dale could always be found working or helping others. Dale enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his spouse of 68 years, Dorothy; daughter Pamela Henrickson (friend Tim Ernst) of Norfolk; son Scott Uttecht (friend Valerie Hazen) of Elbert, Colo.; grandchildren Cody (Mandy) Henrickson of Bennington, Ryan (Erin) Henrickson of Omaha and Amber (Chris) Biss of Fountain, Colo.; great-grandchildren Kaden, Karac, Cora, Avery, Evelyn and Dorothy; sisters JoAnn Uttecht and Marilyn Emrich of Norfolk and Laura Mattice of Aurora, Colo.; and sisters-in-law Janice Uttecht of Bloomington, Ill., and Debbie Uttecht of Lincoln.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; sister Jeanette Uttecht; brothers Delmar and Allen Uttecht; son-in-law Steve Henrickson; and brother-in-law Randy Emrich.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Betty Quinn

Betty Quinn

STANTON — Memorial services for Joseph E. and Betty A. Quinn will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate.

Joan Hansen

Joan Hansen

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Joan I. Hansen, 77, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Brunswick Cemetery in Brunswick.

Walter Rauss

Walter Rauss

WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Walter Rauss died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

WEST POINT — Private services for John McCarthy, 69, West Point, formerly of Wisner, are being handled by the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.

Elizabeth Maly

Elizabeth Maly

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Elizabeth “Liz” Maly, 56, Norfolk, will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Steve Chevraunt will officiate.

Dale Uttecht

Dale Uttecht

NORFOLK — Services for Dale W. Uttecht, 89, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, V.F.W. Post 1644 and American Legio…

Cathy Arehart

Cathy Arehart

CREIGHTON — Visitation for Cathy J. Arehart, 57, Creighton, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Kay Stearns

Kay Stearns

NELIGH — Memorial service for Kay Stearns, 87, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. James O’Kane and Bishop Dendinger will officiate. Inurnment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Virginia Kinney

Virginia Kinney

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia M. Kinney, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara