NORFOLK — Services for Dale W. Uttecht, 89, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Dale Uttecht died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1932-2022
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Dale William was born March 19, 1932, in Norfolk to William and Blanche (Friedrich) Uttecht. He was baptized, confirmed and attended school at Christ Lutheran Church. Dale served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954.
On April 5, 1953, Dale married Dorothy Arns at Mount Olive Church. The couple was blessed with two children, Pamela and Scott.
Dale worked as a mason, truck driver and retired after 32 years as a maintenance supervisor at Norco Feed Mill. Dale loved to do woodwork and, over the years, he crafted all types of wood furniture and toys for family and friends.
Dale could always be found working or helping others. Dale enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his spouse of 68 years, Dorothy; daughter Pamela Henrickson (friend Tim Ernst) of Norfolk; son Scott Uttecht (friend Valerie Hazen) of Elbert, Colo.; grandchildren Cody (Mandy) Henrickson of Bennington, Ryan (Erin) Henrickson of Omaha and Amber (Chris) Biss of Fountain, Colo.; great-grandchildren Kaden, Karac, Cora, Avery, Evelyn and Dorothy; sisters JoAnn Uttecht and Marilyn Emrich of Norfolk and Laura Mattice of Aurora, Colo.; and sisters-in-law Janice Uttecht of Bloomington, Ill., and Debbie Uttecht of Lincoln.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; sister Jeanette Uttecht; brothers Delmar and Allen Uttecht; son-in-law Steve Henrickson; and brother-in-law Randy Emrich.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.