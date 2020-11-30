Dale Reznicek

You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Services for Dale J. Reznicek, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in the New Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

He died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Countryside Home in Madison.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Dale Joel was born in Dodge on July 26, 1934, to Joseph and Catherine (Lodes) Reznicek. The family then moved to Omaha from 1942 to 1945, finally moving to Clarkson where his parents opened the Reznicek Self Service Grocery Store.

Dale graduated from Clarkson High School in 1953, where he had participated in band, basketball, track and baseball. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 and with an honorable discharge in 1956.

He was employed by the Northwestern Bell Telephone (now Century Link) as an equipment technician, retiring after 42 years of service in 1998.

He married Maralyn Kellner at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk on May 25, 1972. They made their home in Norfolk and also a winter home in Westbrook Village in Peoria, Ariz.

Dale enjoyed bowling, boating, golfing, traveling and restoring antique automobiles, being a longtime standing member of the Norfolk Antique Auto Club.

He was a volunteer for Meals on Meals, a member of the Fairplay Golf Club, Telephone Pioneers, the American Legion and Sacred Heart Church.

Dale was a loving and devoted spouse. Dale and Maralyn had a loving and happy life together. Also, he enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his spouse, Maralyn; a sister, JoAnn (Reno) Reed of Phoenix, Ariz.; a brother, Donald Reznicek of Bloomington, Minn.; a sister-in-law, Fran (Ken) Hanson; a brother-in-law, Charles Hankins; nieces and nephews Sandy Angle, Jacob Reed, Andrew Reed, Roger Schott, Stacey Prang, Janelle Hankins, Jill Hankins, Jared Hanson, Kristen Baker, Doug Bruggeman, Julie English, Deborah Finley, Kevin Kellner and Becky Shinn; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Sacred Heart Parish Facebook page.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

