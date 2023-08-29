Dale Pinnt

NORFOLK — Visitation for Dale R. Pinnt, 90, Norfolk, will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
1933-2023
Dale Reuben Pinnt was born on his family farm southeast of Norfolk in Stanton County on March 3, 1933. Dale was the third child born to Rueben H. and Esther A. (Pribnow) Pinnt. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Dale attended Stanton County School District 21 and graduated from Stanton High School in 1952. He then attended Norfolk College of Business. He had numerous bookkeeping positions in Norfolk, including the Hamm’s Beer Distributing Co., Norfolk Daily News and Midwest Bridge. Later, he changed his career to real estate and insurance adjusting, being employed at Crooker Claims, Century 21 and ReMax.
Dale served his church as a Sunday school teacher for many years and in many offices of the church. His hobbies included fishing (41 trips to Canada), crafts, sewing and cooking. He was known for his chocolate angel food cakes.
In Dale’s retirement years, he was the warehouse manager for Orphan Grain Train from its beginning and many years after until total retirement. Dale was also known for planning and serving many fish boils in Iowa and Nebraska.
Dale is survived by his sister, Rachel Jensen of Fremont; his brother, David of Norfolk; 10 nieces and nephews; 13 great-nieces and -nephews and numerous great-great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twins Roy and Rhoda; sisters Wilma Amen, Lois Walter and Susan White; brothers-in-law Ed Amen, Otto Walter and Ron Jensen; sister-in-law Lori Pinnt; and nephew Miles Amen.
Dale entered into heaven on Aug. 18, 2023.
“To God be the glory.” Romans 16:27. His cremains will be placed in the family plot in New Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Orphan Grain Train, Grace Lutheran Church or Lutheran High Northeast. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.