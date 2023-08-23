NORFOLK — Services for Dale R. Pinnt, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Dale Pinnt died at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Judith A. Berteloth, 78, Laurel, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at her home in Laurel under hospice care. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
O’NEILL — Services for Alberta “Bertie” Mikkelsen, 81, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Cemetery at Thedford.
TILDEN — Services for Jennifer Jensen, 41, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove.
BARTLETT — Dale Dallegge, 94, O’Neill, formerly of Bartlett, died at Avera Creighton Care Center on Saturday, Aug. 19.
NORFOLK — Services for Rick E. Klassen, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be at noon on Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward.
OSMOND — Services for Kevan Schuettler, 70, of Osmond are pending with the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Osmond.
WAUSA — Services for Eunice Lind, 98, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery.
