PIERCE — Services for Dale P. Nelson, 79, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Dale Nelson died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Matt Gilmore and Doug Shelton will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Marjean G. Shively, 93, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Marjean Shively died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at her residence at Yankee Hill Village in Lincoln.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Carole L. Nelson, 70, Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. …
LAUREL — Memorial services for Kathryn L. Pehrson, 102, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Melinda “Mindy” Johnson, 40, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Bonnie L. Mohlfeld, 78, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Bonnie Mohlfeld died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Paul Brader, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Paul Brader died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
