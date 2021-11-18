NORFOLK — Services for Dale P. Nelson, 79, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Dale Nelson died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Premier Estates of Pierce.
Memorials may be made to the National Rifle Association Foundation.
1942-2021
Dale Peter Nelson was born Oct. 17, 1942, in Norfolk, the son of Elmer and Irene (Bechtel) Nelson. He spent his childhood in Cornlea, and graduated from Humphrey High School and from Norfolk Junior College.
Dale had a long and successful career in sales. He traveled seven states and enjoyed his time on the road. He was district manager for Gamble-Skogmo Inc., a sales representative for Winchester-Western Corporation and a manufacturer representative for Roberts Sales Co. In 1999, he opened the Dale P. Nelson Agency L.L.C. as a manufacturer representative. His customers from all over the United States became dear friends.
Dale loved to hunt and enjoyed being in nature. Dale also shot trap. He represented Winchester-Western company at trap shoots. He was “Mr. Winchester.”
Dale was a member of St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart Parish in Norfolk, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Amateur Trapshooting Association, The National Shooting Sports Foundation and Benefactor Life Member of the National Rifle Association.
On June 15, 2007, he married Levon Carlisle. She survives him, as do his daughter, Starla (Pete) Wasielewski of Johnston, Iowa; a sister, Dorene (Jerome) Buresh of Norfolk; a sister, Mary (Mick) Kratochvil of Gretna; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Irene, and his grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Music for the service will be provided by organist Mary Bruckner and the Bound For Glory Choir. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.