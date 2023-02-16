 Skip to main content
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Dale Mudloff, 73, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.

Dale Mudloff died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

1949-2023

Dale Anthony Mudloff was born in O’Neill to Gene and Dorotha (Stewart) Mudloff on Feb. 26, during the famous blizzard of 1949. Dale was the youngest of three brothers. He attended elementary school in Page and then attended St. Mary’s High School, where he graduated in 1967.

Dale had a bit of a rebellious side, and he may have occasionally left high school to go to the local pool hall.

Dale joined his brother, Norm, in Cody, Wyo., after high school, where his dare-devil nature came to life riding broncs and bulls for an adrenaline rush.

After tempting fate, he returned to Holt County, where he met Glenda Rickard in the Seger’s parking lot. They were soon married on Feb. 15, 1969. To this union, three children were born: Regina Rae, Jeffery Dale and Dustin Jay.

Dale farmed with his dad, Gene, and older brother, Larry, near Page. Dale added truck driving to his career in the mid-’80s. For fun, Dale and Norm enjoyed team roping most every weekend, with his family in tow. Dale loved working cattle, spending time on the farm and being outdoors. Farming and ranching were a very important part of his life, and he was proud to be a second generation farmer/rancher.

Recently, Dale’s favorite pastime was attending every activity possible of his nine grandkids. He and Glenda were faithful spectators at every game, graduation or activity. The grandkids knew they could count on Grandpa to support them and congratulate them every time.

Dale was a tough son-of-a-gun who overcame many illnesses throughout his life, including non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a stem cell transplant, and more recently, a major stroke in March 2021. God knew he underwent enough pain and grief and let him pass to the next world peacefully and quickly. His family will miss his quick wit, gentle words of wisdom and loving support.

Dale is survived by his spouse of 54 years, Glenda (Rickard) Mudloff of O’Neill; children and spouses, Regina (Roger) Wiese of O’Neill, Jeff (Kay) Mudloff of Page and Dustin Mudloff of O’Neill; nine grandchildren, Makayla, Alyssa, Zachary, Jacob, Isaiah, Joseph, Sarah and Leah Wiese and Makenna Mudloff; brothers-in-law Verlin (Pat) Rickard, Gary Rickard, Edwin Fleek and Warren (Peggy) Rickard; sisters-in-law Vicki (Bill) Tomjack, Shelley Rickard and Darla (Rick) Cox; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Dorotha (Stewart) Mudloff; brothers Larry (Kay) Mudloff and Norman Mudloff; sister-in-law Janet Fleek; and brothers-in-law Martin Rickard and Marvin Rickard.

