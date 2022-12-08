 Skip to main content
Dale Miller

Dale Miller

BLAIR — Services for Dale E. Miller, 69, Blair, formerly of Winside, were Thursday, Dec. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blair. The Pastor Shawn Linnell officiated.

Dale Miller died at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, following a sudden illness.

1952-2022

Dale was born on Dec. 13, 1952, in Wakefield, the son of Vernon and Lois (Boyce) Miller. Dale graduated from Winside High School and attended Northeast Technical College in Norfolk. Dale was an electrician and worked on several nuclear power plants. He most recently worked at the Cargill Plant in Blair.

In February 1973, Dale married LeAnn Owens in Winside. His son, Chad, was born on Jan. 6, 1974.

On Nov. 5, 1983, Dale married Christine Tenski in Norfolk. After working as a traveling electrician, he settled in Blair. Dale was active in the Trinity Lutheran Church as an elder and in the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Blair.

Upon his death, he made the unselfish choice of being an organ donor. Dale will forever be our hero.

Dale is survived by his son, Chad (Amy) Miller of Pierce; three granddaughters, Taylor, Macy and Charlie Miller; six siblings: sister Phyllis (Larry) Cleveland of Norfolk, sister Carla (Jay) Dowler of Houston Texas, brother LaVerle (Kathy) Miller of Grand Island, brother Brent (Amy) Miller of Norfolk, sister Coleene (Mitchell) Robinson of Fort Calhoun and brother Kyle (Cindy) Miller of Laurel. Dale is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, father Vernon in August 2017 and mother Lois on Nov. 24, 2022; and his grandparents.

Margaret Anding

Margaret Anding

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret J. Anding, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Margaret Anding died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Wendi Kath

Wendi Kath

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Wendi A. Garden Kath, 73, Shelton, Conn., formerly of Norfolk, will be held in Norfolk at a later date.

Marie Byram

Marie Byram

NORFOLK — Services for Marie A. (Rix) Byram, 91, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Archie Brandt

Archie Brandt

CREIGHTON — Services for Archie Brandt, 91, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Archie Brandt died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at CHI Health Plainview.

Douglas Werner

Douglas Werner

NORFOLK — Services for Douglas L. “Doug” Werner, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Douglas Werner died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Sandra Schumacher

Sandra Schumacher

HADAR — Services for Sandra A. “Sandy” Schumacher, 75, of Hadar are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Robert Spiegel

Robert Spiegel

ALBION — Services for Robert “Bob” E. Spiegel, 84, Battle Creek, formerly of Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. …

Fredrick Fehringer

Fredrick Fehringer

LINDSAY — Services for Fredrick G. Fehringer, 80, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen and Deacon Tim Preister will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by American Legion …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

