BLAIR — Services for Dale E. Miller, 69, Blair, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blair. The Pastor Shawn Linnell will officiate.
Dale Miller died at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, following a sudden illness.
1952-2022
Dale was born on Dec. 13, 1952, in Wakefield, the son of Vernon and Lois (Boyce) Miller. Dale graduated from Winside High School and attended Northeast Technical College in Norfolk. Dale was an electrician and worked on several nuclear power plants. He most recently worked at the Cargill Plant in Blair.
In February 1973, Dale married LeAnn Owens in Winside. His son, Chad, was born on Jan. 6, 1974.
On Nov. 5, 1983, Dale married Christine Tenski in Norfolk. After working as a traveling electrician, he settled in Blair. Dale was active in the Trinity Lutheran Church as an elder and in the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Blair.
Upon his death, he made the unselfish choice of being an organ donor. Dale will forever be our hero.
Dale is survived by his son, Chad (Amy) Miller of Pierce; three granddaughters, Taylor, Macy and Charlie Miller; six siblings: sister Phyllis (Larry) Cleveland of Norfolk, sister Carla (Jay) Dowler of Houston Texas, brother LaVerle (Kathy) Miller of Grand Island, brother Brent (Amy) Miller of Norfolk, sister Coleene (Mitchell) Robinson of Fort Calhoun and brother Kyle (Cindy) Miller of Laurel. Dale is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, father Vernon in August 2017 and mother Lois on Nov. 24, 2022; and his grandparents.