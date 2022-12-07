 Skip to main content
Dale Miller

BLAIR — Services for Dale E. Miller, 69, Blair, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blair. The Pastor Shawn Linnell will officiate.

Dale Miller died at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, following a sudden illness.

1952-2022

Dale was born on Dec. 13, 1952, in Wakefield, the son of Vernon and Lois (Boyce) Miller. Dale graduated from Winside High School and attended Northeast Technical College in Norfolk. Dale was an electrician and worked on several nuclear power plants. He most recently worked at the Cargill Plant in Blair.

In February 1973, Dale married LeAnn Owens in Winside. His son, Chad, was born on Jan. 6, 1974.

On Nov. 5, 1983, Dale married Christine Tenski in Norfolk. After working as a traveling electrician, he settled in Blair. Dale was active in the Trinity Lutheran Church as an elder and in the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Blair.

Upon his death, he made the unselfish choice of being an organ donor. Dale will forever be our hero.

Dale is survived by his son, Chad (Amy) Miller of Pierce; three granddaughters, Taylor, Macy and Charlie Miller; six siblings: sister Phyllis (Larry) Cleveland of Norfolk, sister Carla (Jay) Dowler of Houston Texas, brother LaVerle (Kathy) Miller of Grand Island, brother Brent (Amy) Miller of Norfolk, sister Coleene (Mitchell) Robinson of Fort Calhoun and brother Kyle (Cindy) Miller of Laurel. Dale is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, father Vernon in August 2017 and mother Lois on Nov. 24, 2022; and his grandparents.

Teri Reed

Teri Reed

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Teri L. Reed, 54, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at the Pleasantview Cemetery in rural Winside.

Donald Pavlik

Donald Pavlik

VERDIGRE — Services for Donald Pavlik, 87, Verdigre, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. Inurnment will be in parish cemetery in Verdigre.

Edward Janak

Edward Janak

CREIGHTON — Services for Edward Janak, 71, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Faith Hope and Love Fellowship Church in Creighton. The Rev. Marcus Kramer will officiate with burial in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre.

Sandra Schumacher

Sandra Schumacher

HADAR — Services for Sandra A. “Sandy” Schumacher, 75, of Hadar are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Carolyn Schmit

Carolyn Schmit

OSMOND — Services for Carolyn Schmit, 80, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Rev. Stanley Schmit and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the cemetery in Osmond.

Dianne Wichman

Dianne Wichman

NORFOLK — Services for Dianne R. Wichman, 80, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.

Craig Lambley

Craig Lambley

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Craig W. Lambley, 63 of Akron, Colo., will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.

William Borer

William Borer

NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Borer, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. William Borer died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Marcus Wood

Marcus Wood

Private services for Marcus L. Wood, 67, Plainview, will be at a later date. Marcus Wood died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Omaha.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

