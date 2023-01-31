OSMOND — Services for Dale H. Lorenz, 79, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday the church.
Dale Lorenz died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
1943-2023
Dale was born March 25, 1943, in Osmond to Harry and Edna (Schumacher) Lorenz. He was baptized April 25, 1943, and confirmed April 14, 1957, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He attended School District 29W, Immanuel Lutheran School and Osmond High School, graduating from Osmond in 1961.
He married Connie Hayes on Sept. 15, 1963, at Plainview Methodist Church in Plainview. After their marriage, the couple farmed 4 miles south of Osmond until moving onto the home place in 1973, when Dale’s parents moved into town. He continued farming until 2001.
Dale worked at the Osmond Republican, running the press from 1998 to 2016. The couple joined the Norfolk Archery Club in 1971 and were the longest-running members of the club, with Dale serving on the board of directors. He won many archery awards, including winning the Duel of the Superstars at the Grand American Pro-Am Archery Tournament in 1982, for which he was featured on the cover of the PAA (Professional Archers Association) magazine.
Dale enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing, and made several trips to Colorado, hunting bear and elk. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Dale is survived by his spouse, Connie of Osmond; children and spouses, Brian and Regina Lorenz of Osmond, Angie Mueller and dear friend Brian Pirnie of Fremont, Jennifer and Michael Mewes of Colorado and Eric and Jeri Lorenz of Grand Island; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Kathy (Ken) Duvall of Pierce, Barbara (Tom) Zins of Pahrump, Nev., Jacqueline (Gary) Gustafson of Roseville, Minn., Mary Nechodom of Scandia, Minn., Melanie Ehlers of St. Paul, Minn., and Annie Hayes (Michael Smith) of Seattle, Wash.; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law Melvin and Elaine Hayes; brothers-in-law Richard Hayes and Tommie Hayes and grandson Josh Petersen.
Hymns will include “It Is Well With My Soul,” “In The Garden” and “Amazing Grace.” Pallbearers will be Darren Koch, Jim Schmit, Jim Krienert, Nick Krienert, Travis Gutz; and Craig Hayes. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
