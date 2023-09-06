Dale Jundt, a Creighton native born June 7, 1942, made his journey home to our Lord on Aug. 8, 2023. He died at home, peacefully in his sleep. Dale had an unmistakable zest for life. He loved and enjoyed his family and friends very much.
1942-2023
Dale attended the University of Nebraska, was a member of FarmHouse, and he loved music. Dale served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Following his parents’ belief and practice, Dale believed in contributing to his community and served as president of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Board of Realtors and the Florida Association of Realtors — among many other volunteer management positions in both real estate and his community.
After retiring from real estate, Dale assisted a friend in starting three successful data companies after which he really retired (again) and traveled the United States with his companion of 22 years, Diane Darrow, settling in Timber Pines, Spring Hill, Fla.
Dale is survived by Diane Darrow; their Welsh Terrier, Baloo; son Casey Gaskins; daughter-in-law Emily Gaskins; grand and goddaughter Leila Gaskins; grandson Luke Gaskins; brother Dwight Jundt; sister-in-law Kathy Jundt; nieces and nephews Laurie and Mike Donlon, Sue Doerr, Kay and Curt Bilse, David and Kris Jundt, Michael Jundt, Diane Retzleff; and many great-nieces and -nephews. He will be missed by, and he will miss, so many good friends and colleagues.
Dale joins very dear family and friends at home with the Lord: his parents, Phil and Helen Jundt; brother Bruce; grandparents Lydia and Wid Turner; niece Janet Jundt; his first Welsh Terrier, GW; and many more loving people who touched Dale’s life personally and professionally.
Dale donated his body to the University of Florida School of Medicine. A memorial service will be planned in the future.
Dale’s last months were supported by HPH Hospice, and he wanted any contributions to go to them to support their amazing work of supporting people at home. Their address is 12107 Majestic Blvd., Hudson, FL 34667.