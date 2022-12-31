WEST POINT — Services for Dale J. Jindra, 87, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. John Gierke will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Dale Jindra died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
1935-2022
Dale Joseph Jindra of West Point was born Sept. 15, 1935, in Schuyler to Joseph and Kalixta (Teply) Jindra. He grew up in Clarkson and attended Clarkson Public Schools. In high school, Dale played on the basketball team and played trombone in the band. He was also in the Boy Scouts. Dale graduated from Clarkson High School in 1953.
Dale graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1957. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959.
Following his military service, he taught school in Uehling and Beemer. Dale left teaching to begin a long career as an agent in the insurance industry. He owned and operated an insurance agency in Wisner and later moved the business to West Point. In 1991, he sold the agency. Dale remained in the insurance business, working at an agency in Norfolk until his retirement in 2015 at age 80.
Dale married Jeanne Ellingson in 1962. They raised three children, Dean, Cheryl and David, and later divorced.
In 1983, Dale married Nadine Nottlemann. Dale and Nadine were happily married for 39 years at the time of his passing.
Dale loved going to polka dances in the area and traveling to polka festivals in other states with Nadine and friends. He was big Nebraska football fan and a longtime Husker season ticket holder.
Dale and Nadine enjoyed traveling to away games with groups of friends. He liked to watch baseball and was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
As his children grew, Dale was active in his church, including serving on the council and as a lector. He was also a member of the West Point Jaycees, Kiwanis Club and Optimist Club.
Dale is survived by his spouse, Nadine, and children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren: Dean (Susan) Jindra of Papillion, Cheryl (Rick) Guenther of West Point, David (Wendy) Jindra of Litchfield Park, Ariz., Roger Nottlemann (Anne Breitkreutz) of Fort Calhoun and Tom (Jennifer) Nottlemann of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dale also is survived by brother-in-law, Dr. Martin Lohff, and sisters-in-law, Arlene Wilke, Leanna (Vernon) Munderloh and Doris (Kenneth) Osten.
Preceding Dale to heaven were his parents; brother Glenn and sister Lenice Lohff.