Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. Highest snow totals will
be near the South Dakota border.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Dale Jindra

WEST POINT — Services for Dale J. Jindra, 87, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. John Gierke will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Dale Jindra died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

1935-2022

Dale Joseph Jindra of West Point was born Sept. 15, 1935, in Schuyler to Joseph and Kalixta (Teply) Jindra. He grew up in Clarkson and attended Clarkson Public Schools. In high school, Dale played on the basketball team and played trombone in the band. He was also in the Boy Scouts. Dale graduated from Clarkson High School in 1953.

Dale graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1957. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959.

Following his military service, he taught school in Uehling and Beemer. Dale left teaching to begin a long career as an agent in the insurance industry. He owned and operated an insurance agency in Wisner and later moved the business to West Point. In 1991, he sold the agency. Dale remained in the insurance business, working at an agency in Norfolk until his retirement in 2015 at age 80.

Dale married Jeanne Ellingson in 1962. They raised three children, Dean, Cheryl and David, and later divorced.

In 1983, Dale married Nadine Nottlemann. Dale and Nadine were happily married for 39 years at the time of his passing.

Dale loved going to polka dances in the area and traveling to polka festivals in other states with Nadine and friends. He was big Nebraska football fan and a longtime Husker season ticket holder.

Dale and Nadine enjoyed traveling to away games with groups of friends. He liked to watch baseball and was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

As his children grew, Dale was active in his church, including serving on the council and as a lector. He was also a member of the West Point Jaycees, Kiwanis Club and Optimist Club.

Dale is survived by his spouse, Nadine, and children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren: Dean (Susan) Jindra of Papillion, Cheryl (Rick) Guenther of West Point, David (Wendy) Jindra of Litchfield Park, Ariz., Roger Nottlemann (Anne Breitkreutz) of Fort Calhoun and Tom (Jennifer) Nottlemann of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dale also is survived by brother-in-law, Dr. Martin Lohff, and sisters-in-law, Arlene Wilke, Leanna (Vernon) Munderloh and Doris (Kenneth) Osten.

Preceding Dale to heaven were his parents; brother Glenn and sister Lenice Lohff.

In other news

James Kyriss

NORFOLK — Services for James B. Kyriss, 40, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. James Kyriss died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home.

Fred Frank

WAUSA — Services for Fred Frank, 79, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Fred Frank died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.

Judith Bauer

RANDOLPH — Judith A. “Judy” (Kavanaugh) Bauer, 64, Randolph, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital.

Loretta Wohlman

HARTINGTON — Services for Loretta M. Wohlman, 90, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Richard Bloomquist will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.

Della Strand

NORFOLK — Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her residence.

Judy Bauer

RANDOLPH — Services for Judy Bauer, 64, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Judy Bauer died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital.

Frankie Maughan

TILDEN — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Frankie Maughan died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his residence.

Carol Straatmeyer

NIOBRARA — Services for Carol Straatmeyer, 87, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pischelville Cemetery.

Frankie Maughan

NELIGH — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

