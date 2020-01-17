Dale Herbolsheimer

PIERCE — Services for Dale L. “Curly” Herbolsheimer, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Revs. Mike Moreno and Gordon Bruce will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the church in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
He died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.