Dale Herbolsheimer

PIERCE — Services for Dale L. “Curly” Herbolsheimer, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Revs. Mike Moreno and Gordon Bruce will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the church in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

He died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

1930-2020

Born April 23, 1930, in rural Pierce, Dale was the son of Henry and Meta (Koehler) Herbolsheimer. He attended grade school at St. John’s Parochial School in rural Pierce.

He married Elvena (Pochop) on May 9, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce. After marriage, Dale served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He then came to Pierce and worked in the Pierce creamery. He later worked as a meat cutter for German and Son grocery store, Donrel’s Food Town and for Rick Higgins at Hometown Market for a combined 38 years until he retired in 2014. He also did his famous “Curly’s Sausage and tiger meat” at Hometown Market in Pierce and sold monuments for Watertown Monuments for numerous years.

Curly enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s school activities, dancing, playing cards, bowling, hunting, fishing, gardening and socializing.

Curly did many of the meals over the years, cooking for the organizations he belonged to and also prepared many meals for local community events.

He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce, where he was a past elder, treasurer and served on the church council. He was a lifetime member of Hartington VFW., Pierce Lions Club, Pierce American Legion, Prospect View Cemetery board and the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department for 68 years.

Survivors include his spouse, Elvena Herbolsheimer of Norfolk; son Burnell (Aleacia) Herbolsheimer of Hartington; daughter LaDonna (Kevin) Rowan of Norfolk; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Donrel (Sandy) Herbolsheimer of Pierce; and his sister-in-law, Betty Jane (Virgil) Froehlich of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Meta; an infant daughter, Maureen died in 1961; brothers Myron, Darrell and Lowell; and sisters Delilah Frank and Elaine Ehlers.

Organist will be Celine Fehringer. Soloists will be Rick and Cheryl Higgins singing “Lord’s Prayer,” “On Eagles Wings” and “Lord of The Dance.” Congregational hymn will be “Abide With Me” and the recorded song will be “Country Roads.”

Casketbearers will be Gerald Ehlers, Larry Frank, Glen Herbolsheimer, Leon Herbolsheimer, Richard Zautke, Scott Herbolsheimer and Jon Herbolsheimer. Honorary casketbearers will be Ashley Meyer, Sean Rowan, Lucile Foley, Steven Herbolsheimer, Franklin Herbolsheimer, Lydia Herbolsheimer, Regina Herbolsheimer, Pierce Volunteer Fire Department and Pierce Lion’s Club.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Dale Herbolsheimer

