NORFOLK — Services for Dale E. Goodwater, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
Dale Goodwater died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorials are suggested to the Memory Care Unit of Edgewood Vista. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
———
The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Dale was born Nov. 1, 1945, in Norfolk, to Robert and Delores (Renner) Goodwater. In 1965, he graduated from Madison High School.
After graduation, he attended Universal Technical Institute in Omaha for a collision repair degree. Eventually, Dale started his own business, Goodwater Body Shop.
On Feb. 16, 1966, Dale married Judith Hintz at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The couple was blessed with three children: Tamara, Dale Scott and Suzette.
Dale enjoyed camping, hunting, four-wheeling and especially spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his spouse; children Tamara (Todd) Tucker of Norfolk, Dale Scott (Theresa) Goodwater of Arlington and Suzette Smith of Carroll; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings Janice (Lloyd) Jenkins of Lincoln, Ron (Barb) Goodwater of Bellevue, Don (Kathy) Goodwater of Battle Creek, Pat (Tom) Choutka of Lincoln and Connie (Don) Knapp of Ogallala; sister-in-law Connie Goodwater of Lincoln; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dewayne Goodwater.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.