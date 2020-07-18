Dale Gilsdorf

HUMPHREY — Services for Dale L. Gilsdorf, 70, Humphrey, will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35, VFW Post 5763 and the American Legion Riders Post 16. Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He died on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home in Humphrey.
1950-2020
Dale was born March 29, 1950, in rural Lindsay to Marvin, Sr. and Rhoda (Farmer) Gilsdorf. He graduated from Lindsay Holy Family High School.
Dale served in the United States Army from Jan. 16, 1969, to Jan. 15, 1971. While serving in Vietnam, he was a gunner. His medals include the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Vietnam Service Medal, Two Overseas Bars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Medal and Bronze Star. Dale received his Purple Heart on Dec. 26, 1969.
On Nov. 1, 1975, he married Betty in Norfolk. The couple were blessed with two sons, Shane and Cory.
Dale served as a rural route carrier for the Post Office in Norfolk for 23 years.
Dale was a talented mechanic and fabricator who loved working on Chevy muscle cars and antique Harley motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, sons Shane Gilsdorf and Cory Gilsdorf, both of Lincoln, siblings Harvey (Kathy) Gilsdorf of Humphrey, Jim Gilsdorf of Genoa, Janie (Paul) Hartford of Monroe, Daniel (Cathy) Gilsdorf of Columbus, Julie Young of Lincoln, and Theresa (Jim) Formanek of Lindsay, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, brother Marvin, Jr., and uncles and aunts.
Memorials are requested to the Humphrey Veterans Memorial Fund.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.