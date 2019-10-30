BUTTE — Memorial services for Dale Ellwanger, 75, Butte, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Community Hall in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Community Hall.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
1944-2019
Dale Robert Ellwanger passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2019, at home with his family at his side.
Dale spent the last months of his life, as he did the preceding years, practicing his faith, spending time with his family and enjoying the company of many friends. He was thankful for the blessings in his life and trusted in God’s plan for his final weeks on earth knowing eternal life with his Savior would follow.
Dale was born on May 19, 1944, to Edwin (Bob) and Irene (Greeno) Ellwanger in Butte and was joined a few minutes later by his identical twin brother, Darol. Dale grew up in rural Boyd County, attending grade school at Anoka and District 9. He was known as “Bobby” to family and friends and had fond childhood memories of skating parties on the Ponca Creek, making homemade ice cream, hunting for wild game and many adventures with his seven brothers and sisters.
Dale graduated from Butte High School in 1962.
On Sept. 12, 1964, he married his high school sweetheart, Dorrinda Mohr, at the Butte Community Bible Church. The couple first became acquainted when Dale purchased Dorrinda’s box at the District 3 Christmas program box social when she was in third grade. They welcomed five children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren into their family during their 55 years of married life together. Dale was devoted to his spouse and the two enjoyed any activity they could do together.
Dale started his working career as a young teenager, carrying in cream and eggs on Wednesday and Saturday nights for Chet Frisch Produce. He began driving the milk truck as soon as he turned 16 and worked there until 1966, when he went to work for Carroll Olson Farms in Atkinson.
In 1973, the family moved to Bassett and made their home there for 43 years.
Dale spent his early career farming, working for K&K Farms, Coash Incorporated and Chuck Lemp Farms. He added ranching when he was hired as manager of Vetter Farms in 1985, where he worked until his retirement in 2016.
While in Bassett, Dale and Dorrinda were active members of Valley Grove Community Church with Dale serving on the church board for over 30 years. He also enjoyed serving on boards for the Rock County Fair and Niobrara Valley Wood Products and helping care for Thurman Cemetery.
Dale and Dorrinda returned to their roots and moved back to Butte in 2016, becoming active members of the Butte Community Bible Church.
Dale loved his family and the outdoors, often combining those two loves when he had spare time. He was always ready for a fishing trip or a visit to watch his grandchildren’s activities. He relished his role as Grandpa, giving great big hugs, departing bits of wisdom and planning activities that he knew the kids would love.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Janice Crouse.
Dale leaves behind to cherish his memories, his spouse, Dorrinda; children Dorrann (Scott) Hultman of Hastings, DaNay (Tim) Kalkowski of Lincoln, DeEtt Ellwanger of Hastings, Daylee (Rey Capetillo) Ellwanger of Norfolk and Dale (Alandrea) Ellwanger Jr. of Eagle; grandchildren Terry (Danielle) and Phillip (Brittany) Hultman, Kade (Bailey) and Taryn Kalkowski, Dashia, Trent, LaKeshia, Hadley and Hayes Ellwanger; great-grandchildren Brooklynn Peshek, Andrik Sorrells, Monroe, Skylar, Sawyer and Sterling Hultman; siblings Gary (Lois) Ellwanger of Gretna, Carol (Carroll) Olson of Atkinson, Darol (Becky) Ellwanger of Norfolk, Anita (Merle) Liewer of Atkinson, Richard (Jan) Ellwanger of Butte and Shari (Joel) Fox of Stanton; brother-in-law Butch Crouse; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials to Camp Witness or Butte Community Bible Church.