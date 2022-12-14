NORFOLK — Services for Dale D. Chleboun, 77, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dale Chleboun died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.
In other news
LAUREL — Services for Marilyn A. Jensen, 82, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Beth E. Mackeprang, 75, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terris Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
PENDER — Services for William F. “Bill” McQuistan, 85, Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the United Church of Pender. The Rev. Dan Springer will officiate. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery near Pender.
ATKINSON — Services for Larry Fox, 86, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the First Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Kitty Sun, 97, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date.
O’NEILL — Memorial Services for Janice Robertson, 70, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. Private burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Delwyn Schwager, 68, Royal, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Delwyn Schwager died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at his residence.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Craig W. Lambley, 63, Akron, Colo., were Dec. 9 at the Brush Livestock Exchange in Brush, Colo., and a second service was Dec. 10 at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. The Revs. Bruce Beebout and Martin Leeper officiated. Inurnment was in the Grandview C…
O’NEILL — Services for Nance “Neva Mae” Morrow, 89, O’Neill, will be at 10: 30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.