Dale Chleboun

WISNER — Dale D. Chleboun, 77, of Wisner died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1945-2022
Dale was born March 14, 1945, in Stanton County to Fred and Lily (Fisher) Chleboun. He attended grade school at District 47, attended Pilger High School to the 12th grade.
After Dale’s schooling, he served his country in the United States Air Force from Sept. 29, 1965, to Aug. 4, 1969. After Dale’s time in the military, he came home and worked maintenance at Northeast Community College before becoming a factory worker at Hiland Roberts Dairy in Norfolk. Dale enjoyed demolition derbies and tractor pulls.
Survivors include his sister, Karen Lyons of Norfolk; brother Gene Chleboun of Ithaca; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lily; brothers Fred Chleboun Jr. and Roger Chleboun; and sister Donna Ward.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.