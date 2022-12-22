 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility in open areas. The dangerously cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Dale Chleboun

WISNER — Dale D. Chleboun, 77, of Wisner died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

1945-2022

Dale was born March 14, 1945, in Stanton County to Fred and Lily (Fisher) Chleboun. He attended grade school at District 47, attended Pilger High School to the 12th grade.

After Dale’s schooling, he served his country in the United States Air Force from Sept. 29, 1965, to Aug. 4, 1969. After Dale’s time in the military, he came home and worked maintenance at Northeast Community College before becoming a factory worker at Hiland Roberts Dairy in Norfolk. Dale enjoyed demolition derbies and tractor pulls.

Survivors include his sister, Karen Lyons of Norfolk; brother Gene Chleboun of Ithaca; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lily; brothers Fred Chleboun Jr. and Roger Chleboun; and sister Donna Ward.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

