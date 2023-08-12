BATTLE CREEK — Services for Dale C. Carter, 87, of Battle Creek are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Dale Carter died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at his residence in Battle Creek.
NEWCASTLE — Leonard J. Hoesing, 70, Newcastle, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Adelaide R. Scheve, 104, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Adelaide Scheve died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Ann M. Koopman, 64, of Meadow Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Visitation with family will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for Darlene E. Bretschneider, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery south of Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis E. (Lackas) Titman, 101, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy G. Richmond, 101, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the First Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Ann M. Koopman, 64, Meadow Grove, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ann Koopman died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at her home.
CROFTON — Services for Charleen Kube, 89, of Crofton, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
GRAND ISLAND — Graveside service for Wilma L. (Hansen) Reeves, 83, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.
