Dale Binder

WEST POINT — Services for Dale E. Binder, 82, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday with a 4 p.m. public vigil at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Masks are required and seating will be socially distanced by households.
1938-2020
The funeral service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc
Dale passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his home.
Dale Everett Binder was born on Dec. 6, 1938, to Charles and Lillie (Cullison) Binder in Winterset, Iowa. He attended school in Winterset and graduated from high school in Des Moines. Dale obtained his degree as a x-ray technician from Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.
In 1960, he married Madonna Doyle, and they had four children: Lisa, Matthew, Bridget and Suzann.
Dale was employed at Methodist Hospital in Omaha and became the head of the radiology department.
In 1974, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Stratmann. Dale later worked in the radiology department at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk and also for physicians in private practice before retiring.
In retirement, he and Kathy lived in a house on Lewis and Clark Lake for 13 years and currently resided in Yankton.
Dale enjoyed boating, camping, bowling, traveling and the view from his deck on the lake.
Survivors include his spouse, Kathy Binder of Yankton; his children and their families, Lisa and Jay Morford of Hartington, Matthew Binder of Bellingham, Wash., Bridget and Bill Bottorff of Yankton; son-in-law, Gary Bloomquist of Magnet; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lillie Binder; his first spouse, Madonna Binder; a daughter, Suzann Bloomquist; and siblings Beverly Burns, Shirley Fagan and Gerald Binder.