WISNER — A celebration of life for Dale Biggerstaff, 49, of Wisner will be held after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Wisner River Park.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
Biggerstaff died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at his residence.
1971-2021
Dale Eugene Biggerstaff was born on Nov. 24, 1971, in Norfolk to Donald R. and Betty Joe (Beeks) Biggerstaff. He attended school in Wayne, Wakefield and Wisner public schools.
Dale enjoyed fishing, hunting and cruising around in his pickup with his faithful companion, Willow.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Betty J. and Russell Eschliman; his siblings, Terry Biggerstaff, Tammy and Dean Hansen, Tom and Denise Biggerstaff and Don Jr. and Patty Biggerstaff; several nieces and nephews; and his children, Taylor, Ethan, Thomas, Noah and Faith.
Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Ted; father Donald; and grandparents Roy and Sylvia Beeks, Violet Anderson and Bill Biggerstaff.