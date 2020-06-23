MANLEY — Memorial services for Dale Bagwell, 82, Syracuse, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Crossroads Bible Church, 17040 Hwy 1, in Manley.
Hammons Family Funeral Services of Weeping Water is handling the arrangements.
———
Dale Bagwell entered his eternal rest on June 18, 2020, at Bryan West Medical in Lincoln.
Born to Morris and Juanita (Pierce) Bagwell on Sept. 8, 1937, in Fittstown, Okla. He moved to Nebraska with his family when he was 11 years old. He attended schools in Oklahoma and Nebraska, including Neligh and Plainview. He was in the U.S. Army from January 1956 to December 1957. He worked for Missouri Valley Construction Co. for several years.
He was united in marriage to Nancy Herrmann on Oct. 17, 1964, at Trinity Methodist Church in Madison. They resided in Omaha. In 1967, he and Nancy moved to the Madison area, where they began their farming operation. They worked together, planting and harvesting crops, milking cows, raising pigs and a garden. During this time, they raised their two children.
Following their farm sale in 1975, Dale worked for Reigle Implement and then Eisenmann Supplies, both in Madison, before becoming self-employed as a dump truck operator in 1979. He was also in partnership with his wife, operating the Tarp Shop in Norfolk from 1984 to 1987.
After living on their acreage by Madison for 30 years, Dale and Nancy moved to North Platte in 1997, where Dale began employment with Western Engineering Co. Driving a dump truck was one of the joys of his life. He retired in the spring of 2017, due to health issues.
He was a member of Victory Church of God. His hobbies included remodeling their home, helping Nancy with landscaping projects and “puttering” in his garage. He and Nancy moved to Syracuse to be closer to family.
He is survived by his spouse, Nancy of Syracuse; daughter Vicki (Mark) Dehne of Weeping Water; son Douglas (Janell) Bagwell of Marshfield, Mo.; five grandsons, Ben (Kylie), Andrew (Haley) Damon, Jon and Kendall and Lucas; also five great-grandchildren, Caisley, Louella and Winsten, Bayne and Abel; a brother, Ronald Bagwell; a sister-in-law, Almyra (Gorden) Schwartz; a brother-in-law, Greg (Sherry) Herrmann; many nieces nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jerry; sister-in-law Jean Bagwell; and brother-in-law Ray Herrmann Jr.
Services will be streamed at www.crossroadsbible.net. Condolences or tributes can be left at www.hammonsfs.com.