 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST
NEBRASKA...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST
NEBRASKA...

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red
Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone,
Madison and Platte.

* Winds...Through this evening, northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Then Saturday, south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST
NEBRASKA...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST
NEBRASKA...

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red
Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone,
Madison and Platte.

* Winds...Through this evening, northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Then Saturday, south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Dale Bach

HARTINGTON — Services for Dale A. Bach, 86, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dale Bach died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Tags

In other news

Ruth Bruggeman

Ruth Bruggeman

HOSKINS — Services for Ruth E. Bruggeman, 89, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Marjorie Rayer

Marjorie Rayer

VERDIGRE — Services for Marjorie Rayer, 103, formerly of Creighton, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.

LaVonne Pitzer

LaVonne Pitzer

OAKDALE — Services for LaVonne K. Pitzer, 73, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at the Oakdale United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.

John Carney

John Carney

NORFOLK — Services for John J. M. Carney, 63, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Carney died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, while on a fishing trip with his friends at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

Karl Stappert

Karl Stappert

HARTINGTON — Services for Karl B. Stappert, 60, Conroe, Texas, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Karl Stappert died Monday, April 4, 2022, at his residence.

Donald Fuelberth

Donald Fuelberth

STUART — Services for Donald Fuelberth, 80, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, at the Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart with military rites by the Stuart American Legion Post.

Eugene Tunender

Eugene Tunender

ATKINSON — Services for Eugene B. Tunender, 76, Malmo, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial wil be in the parish cemetery.

Dale Bach

Dale Bach

HARTINGTON — Services for Dale A. Bach, 86, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dale Bach died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Karl Stappert

Karl Stappert

HARTINGTON — Services for Karl B. Stappert, 60, Conroe, Texas, formerly of Bow Valley, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara