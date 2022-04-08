HARTINGTON — Services for Dale A. Bach, 86, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dale Bach died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
HOSKINS — Services for Ruth E. Bruggeman, 89, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
VERDIGRE — Services for Marjorie Rayer, 103, formerly of Creighton, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.
OAKDALE — Services for LaVonne K. Pitzer, 73, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at the Oakdale United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for John J. M. Carney, 63, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Carney died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, while on a fishing trip with his friends at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.
STUART — Services for Donald Fuelberth, 80, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, at the Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart with military rites by the Stuart American Legion Post.
ATKINSON — Services for Eugene B. Tunender, 76, Malmo, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial wil be in the parish cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Karl B. Stappert, 60, Conroe, Texas, formerly of Bow Valley, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.