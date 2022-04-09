RANDOLPH — Services for Dale A. Bach, 86, of Hartington, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph with the Rev. Timothy Forget officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery with military rites by the Randolph VFW Post #5545.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue on Wednesday one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Dale Bach died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.