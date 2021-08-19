BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dale Acklie, 74, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Jeff Mueller will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249 and U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Acklie died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1947-2021
Dale Dean Acklie was born in Osmond on March 30, 1947, to Melvin and Laverne (Rosberg) Acklie. He went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Dale grew up on a farm near Wausa and attended school until his junior year, when at 17, he began driving truck and working as a carpenter.
Two years later, Dale joined the Navy, at which time he met the love of his life, Leana Twombly, and they were married in 1968. They had three daughters, and during his service, they lived in Puerto Rico, Florida, California and Texas.
Dale was a jet mechanic and helped develop and pilot the first Naval Hovercraft. He served in the Navy for 22 years. He retired from the Navy as a senior chief petty officer, after which he worked for a civilian branch of the military in quality control for four years and went back to school to get his G.E.D.
Dale went to college to receive a degree in business administration with a 4.0 average. He then moved to Bloomfield and farmed and raised cattle for 19 years.
Dale is survived by his spouse, Leana Acklie; three daughters, Lorie (Bradley) Shimer, Kim (Joseph) Neuhalfen and Misty (Kenneth) Gillilan; four siblings, Ralph Acklie, Sharron Winterringer, Patricia Roth and Melva Peterson; as well as 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.