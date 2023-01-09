Dakota Jacobs

HARTINGTON — Dakota P. Jacobs, 23, Wynot, died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, near Newcastle.
Private services were Sunday, Jan. 8, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Mary Beth Lindke, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Joel Thomford will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Steven L. “Skin” Schuller, 70, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
PLAINVIEW — Private graveside services for Vivian J. Pieper, 71, Plainview, will be Monday, Jan. 9, at Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Plainview. Services will take place at a later date.
SPENCER — Memorial services for Margaret Heien, 82, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Sherilyn M. “Sheri” Skeels, 75, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.
RANDOLPH — Services for Sandra K. “Sandie” (Cushman) Sauser, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. James Kramper will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.
ELGIN — Clara R. Kamphaus, 89, Elgin, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Fredericksburg, Texas.
CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Ditter, 85, Columbus, were Friday, Jan. 6, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark officiated. Burial was in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus.
