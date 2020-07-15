D.J. Denn

NORFOLK — Memorial services for D.J. Denn, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors conducted by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644. A celebration of life will be held at the Pizza Ranch after the burial.

He died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

———

He was born on Aug. 30, 1942, in New Jersey and graduated high school from Cedar Rapids. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force.

D.J. met his spouse, Simone, while stationed in Maine. They were married in 1961. After the military, D.J. worked for American National Insurance, which brought him to Grand Island and then to Norfolk. D.J. left the insurance business for Godfather’s Pizza. He opened the Norfolk store in 1976 and went on to open several other franchises of Godfather’s around the Midwest.

D.J. was active in the community and church. He served on the Catholic school board as president. Later, D.J. became a basketball referee, something he loved dearly. D.J. was big supporter of the athletic clubs in Northeast Nebraska. He retired from Godfather’s and refereeing in 2010.

D.J. is survived by his three children and their spouses: Michelle (Matt) Whitney of Mapleton, Minn., Steve (Dawn) Denn of Osmond and Nicole (Chad) Meyer of Orlando, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Tina Zurcher, Allyson Mettler, McKenna Ehlers, Jaron Denn, Tanner Denn, Chase Denn, Maesik Denn, Merrix Denn and Olivia Meyer; and three sisters, Donnalynn, Dedee and Tina.

D.J. was preceded in death by his parents and spouse, Simone, who died on Sept. 9, 2018.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

