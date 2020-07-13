NORFOLK — Memorial services for D.J. Denn, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors conducted by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644. A celebration of life at Pizza Ranch will follow the burial.
He died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.