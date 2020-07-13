D.J. Denn

NORFOLK — Memorial services for D.J. Denn, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors conducted by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644. A celebration of life at Pizza Ranch will follow the burial.

He died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

