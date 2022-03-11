 Skip to main content
D'Ete Sindelar

STANTON — Services for D’Ete M. Sindelar, 77, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Revs. Gregory Carl and Joe Miksch will officiate. Burial will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery in Clarkson.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will resume an hour prior to services Monday at the church.

1944-2022

D’Ete Marie Sindelar died Thursday, March 10, 2022, at her home in Columbus surrounded by her family.

D’Ete Marie Sindelar was born Oct. 19, 1944, in Columbus, to Clarence and Lorine (Hunteman) Wurdeman. She graduated from Newman Grove High School and attended CE School of Commerce in Omaha.

On June 25, 1964, D’Ete was united in marriage to Ervin Sindelar in Lindsay. The couple made their home north of Clarkson. After retiring from farming, they moved to Clarkson and recently moved to Columbus.

D’Ete sang in the St. Peter’s Catholic Church choir, was the church organist and taught CCD. She was a member of the Clarkson Community Band, and she and her sister, Carolee, known in the area as “The Piano Sisters,” did musical programs at area nursing homes and assisted living facilities. After her children were raised, D’Ete worked at the Colfax County Press and C-Store in Clarkson.

D’Ete is survived by her spouse, Ervin Sindelar of Columbus; a daughter, Tracey (Wayne) Lorenzen of Omaha; two sons, Tim (Audrey) Sindelar of Chesapeake, Va., and Darren (Beth) Sindelar of Pierce; grandsons Lee Guthrie of Alexandria, Va., Josh Sindelar of Chesapeake, Va., Brian Sindelar of Chesapeake, Gabriel Sindelar of Chesapeake, Mason Sindelar of Pierce, Zachary (Kenna) Lorenzen of Grandview, Mo., and Benjamin (Claire) Lorenzen of Omaha; granddaughters London Sindelar of Sioux Falls, S.D., Alexus Sindelar of Pierce and Abigail Sindelar of Chesapeake; great-grandchildren, Samuel and Lucas Lorenzen of Grandview, Mo.; sister Carolee Wurdeman of Columbus; and brothers Ardell (Marcene) Wurdeman of Columbus and Jerome Wurdeman of Columbus.

D’Ete was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Lorine Wurdeman; great-grandson, Brent Kevin Sindelar; and parents-in-law Mike and Vlasta Sindelar.

Memorials are those of family or donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

Tags

