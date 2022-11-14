CREIGHTON — Services for Cyrus Crandall, 97, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Cyrus Crandall died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
NIOBRARA — Services for Sheila Keeler, 74, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Sheila Keeler died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark L. Klafter, 72, Norfolk, will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private family graveside service will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16,…
AINSWORTH — Memorial services are pending through the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth for Bruce B. Botsford, 86, Ainsworth. Bruce Botsford died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
PIERCE — Memorial service for Lloyd E. Koerting, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate with inurnment in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by…
SPENCER — Services for Derek Morrow, 34, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Spencer.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Darlene J. Bonge, 88, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Plainview.
ATKINSON — Services for Joseph M. Schaaf, 72, Emmet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Atkinson American Legion Farley-Tushla Post 86.
NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Robert L. “Bob” Jacobson, 70, Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate.