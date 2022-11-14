 Skip to main content
Cyrus Crandall

CREIGHTON — Services for Cyrus Crandall, 97, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Cyrus Crandall died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark L. Klafter, 72, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private graveside services will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

NIOBRARA — Services for Sheila Keeler, 74, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Sheila Keeler died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark L. Klafter, 72, Norfolk, will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private family graveside service will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16,…

AINSWORTH — Memorial services are pending through the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth for Bruce B. Botsford, 86, Ainsworth. Bruce Botsford died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.

PIERCE — Memorial service for Lloyd E. Koerting, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate with inurnment in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by…

SPENCER — Services for Derek Morrow, 34, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Spencer.

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Darlene J. Bonge, 88, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Plainview.

ATKINSON — Services for Joseph M. Schaaf, 72, Emmet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Atkinson American Legion Farley-Tushla Post 86.

NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Robert L. “Bob” Jacobson, 70, Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

