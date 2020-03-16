Cyril Wubben

HARTINGTON — Services for Cyril F. Wubben, 87, Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.
WISNER — Jean Groth, 64, Pilger, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for D.J. Denn, 77, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW P…
CROFTON — Services for Sharon M. Tramp, Yankton, formerly of Crofton, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.
HOWELLS — Services for Eugene Kulhanek, 74, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. Burial with military honors by American Legion Post 155 will be in the parish cemetery.
WEST POINT — Services for James D. Nebuda, 68, rural West Point, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services Mary Lou Troshynski, 83, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Atkinson.
AKTINSON — Services for Richard J. Cleary, 77, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion and American Legion Riders
WISNER — Services for Doug Breitkreutz, 77, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.