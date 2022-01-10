 Skip to main content
Cyril Promes

CROFTON — Services for Cyril J. “Cy” Promes, 61, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue Wednesday an hour prior to services, all at the church

Cyril Promes died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

