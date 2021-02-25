Cyril Kratochvil

Memorial services for Cyril “Cy” Kratochvil, 87, Fairbury, formerly of Stanton County, will be at a later date.
He died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Fairbury.
1933-2021
Cy was born in rural Stanton County on March 24, 1933, to Anton and Anna (Schauer) Kratochvil. He served in the U.S. Army from June 1953 to May 1955. One and one half of those years were served in Korea during the war. After his honorable discharge,he served eight years in the Army Reserves.
In 2019, he received an Ambassador For Peace Medal from the South Korean government. He also received a Quilt of Valor to honor his service.
Except for his army years, he spent his entire life farming in Stanton County. He retired and moved to Fairbury in 2013.
Cy was an accomplished welder and magnificent woodworker. He was also a Master Gardener. He was extremely inventive and could alter any object to make it better. His family knew he could fix “anything.”
Cy was preceded in death by his parents and four older brothers and their spouses, Arnold (Elsie), Clyde (Emily), Marvin (Virginia) and Loren (Leona).
He is survived by his spouse, Dona; children Cynthia (Kirk) Weichel, Thomas (Danelle) Kratochvil and Jennifer Montag; grandchildren Brianna and Dillon Weichel, Jacob (Emily) and Joshua Kratochvil, Spencer and Molly Montag; and great-grandchild Theodore Kratochvil.