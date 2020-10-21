Cynthia Thomsen

Cynthia (Douglas) Thomsen, 57, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Omaha at the Madonna Rehabilitation Center after suffering a stroke and pneumonia complications.
Cindy was born in Stella and later moved with her family to the Madison area, where she attended school.
After school, she married and lived on a farm between Stanton and Norfolk, where she loved gardening and canning. She had two sons, Larry and Alex. She later moved to Norfolk, where she was a longtime employee of Truck Haven Cafe and Walmart. After a bad fall, she moved to Neligh, where she last resided.
She loved antiquing and garage sales that led to crafting. She enjoyed making people smile and getting laughs out of fun pranks. All who knew Cindy, knew her best companion was her little dog, Patches, whom she rescued from a shelter.
Survivors include her sister, Deb Moore, and a brother, Will Douglass.
In keeping with Cindy’s giving spirit, her request was to be donated to a medical university.