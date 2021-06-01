Cynthia McDonald

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Cynthia S. McDonald, 65, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. The Rev. Trudy Powell will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery at Neligh.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph.
She died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1956-2021
Cynthia Sue McDonald was born May 1, 1956, at Neligh, the daughter of Harold and Juanita (Dolph) McDonald. She was a 1974 graduate of Neligh High School in Neligh. After graduation, she moved to Norfolk and began her career as a bartender. She worked at several different bars in Norfolk.
In November 1988, Cindi married Lyle Liibbe at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They were later divorced.
On April 1, 1994, Cindi married Dave Culligan at Las Vegas, Nev., the couple made their home in Norfolk. She managed Norfolk American Legion Post 16 Hall in Norfolk for about five years. She operated an in-home day care for about five years.
Cindi purchased and operated the Mint Bar for about 10 years. Dave and Cindi later were divorced. She managed Antelope Country Club near Neligh for a year.
In 2009, Cindi moved to Randolph, working as a bartender at Mrs. Bubba’s for her daughter Nichole and son-in-law Zach.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She enjoyed crafting. Cindi will be remembered for her love of her grandchildren and her Mickey Mouse collection.
Survivors include two daughters, Nichole and Zach Meyer of Randolph and Kendra Liibbe of Norfolk; four grandchildren, Talyn, Blakelyn, Eastyn Meyer and Kali Pendergast; five siblings, Linda and Lowell Brock of Leigh, Pat and Randy Sternberg of Hidden Valley Lake, Calif., Julie and Al Childers of Gothenberg, Kim Davis of Norfolk and Bob and Susan McDonald of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Mindy McDonald in 1973; and a grandson, Kiesyn Liibbe on April 16, 2019.
The family asks everyone to please dress in casual attire for memorial service.
Music will be provided by organist, Sue Meyer. Honorary pallbearers will be Cindi’s grandchildren: Talyn Meyer, Blakelyn Meyer, Eastyn Meyer and Kali Pendergast.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.