RANDOLPH — Services are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph for Cynthia McDonald, 65, Randolph. She died Friday May 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
OAKDALE — Services for Audrey Thiemann, 71, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate, with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery.
OAKDALE — Services for Barbara Roland, 55, Oakdale, will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, at Oakdale Community Center. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
CREIGHTON — Public visitation for Melfred Frank, 91, Creighton, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
ATKINSON — Services for Joel A. Beddow, 77, Atkinson, will be Tuesday, June 1, at 11:30 a.m. at Seger Funeral Home, Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Atkinson. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home.
NORFOLK — Services for Allery A. Brommer, 30, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, at the LifePoint Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Chris Winegar and Mike Altena will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Home …
CREIGHTON — Services for Laurine Bartling, 98, Lincoln, formerly of Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Laurine died May 28, 2021, at Tabitha House in Lincoln.
