Cynthia McDonald

RANDOLPH — Services are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph for Cynthia McDonald, 65, Randolph. She died Friday May 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

OAKDALE — Services for Audrey Thiemann, 71, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate, with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Barbara Roland

Barbara Roland

OAKDALE — Services for Barbara Roland, 55, Oakdale, will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, at Oakdale Community Center. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

RANDOLPH — Services are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph for Cynthia McDonald, 65, Randolph. She died Friday May 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

CREIGHTON — Public visitation for Melfred Frank, 91, Creighton, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

ATKINSON — Services for Joel A. Beddow, 77, Atkinson, will be Tuesday, June 1, at 11:30 a.m. at Seger Funeral Home, Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Atkinson. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home.

NORFOLK — Services for Allery A. Brommer, 30, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, at the LifePoint Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Chris Winegar and Mike Altena will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Home …

CREIGHTON — Services for Laurine Bartling, 98, Lincoln, formerly of Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Laurine died May 28, 2021, at Tabitha House in Lincoln.

TILDEN — Services for Audrey Thiemann, 71, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

TILDEN — Services for Barbara Roland, 55, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her residence.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

