Cynthia Husmann

WISNER — Services for Cynthia D. Husmann, 65, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home.
In other news
NORFOLK — Frances Shapiro, the former Frances Rosenthal, was born in Norfolk 100 years ago, and passed away there on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She had recently celebrated her birthday, marked by 100 red balloons.
AINSWORTH — Services for Judy J. (Campbell) Rau, 66, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley M. Eikmeier, 90, Osseo, Minn., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
ELGIN — Services for Louis H. Heithoff, 89, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Mark McKercher will officiate with burial in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legi…
WISNER — Services for Cynthia D. Husmann, 65, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home.
NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy K. Miller, 87, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Due to social distancing, the service is limited to family and close friends. Private burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Officiating …
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley M. Eikmeier, 90, Osseo, Minn., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
BELLEVUE — A celebration of life for Donald S. Judy, 84, Bellevue, formerly of Grand Island and Norfolk, will be at a later date.
BANCROFT — Memorial services for Mary Ellan (Henderson) VanKirk, 95, Bancroft, will be at a later date.