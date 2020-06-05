COVID-19 Nebraska cases

PILGER — Services for Cynthia Husmann, 65, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Social distancing and health guidelines will be followed for visitation and funerals.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.

1954-2020

Cindy passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 3, 2020, at her home.

Cynthia Diane Husmann was born on July 4, 1954, in Wayne, to Elmer and Bonnie (Hinnerichs) Schreiber. She was baptized on Aug. 3, 1954, and later confirmed on June 9, 1969, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Cindy attended Dixon County Rural School District 59 and graduated from Wayne High School in 1972.

On May 4, 1973, she was united in marriage to Leon Husmann at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wakefield. The couple lived and raised their family on a farm north of Pilger. Cindy had worked in dental clinics in Wayne and Wisner and most recently worked for the E.S.U. at the Wayne Tower School with special needs children.

Cindy was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. She enjoyed getting together for “Ladies Night,” gardening, tending to her flowers, cooking and going on tractor rides. Cindy loved family dinners and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her spouse, Leon of Pilger; her children and their families, Angela and Joe Denton of Pilger and family: Abby and Kyle Skokan (children Blayke and Braden), Jacob Denton; Kristie and Dallas Webb of Fremont and family: Jared Webb, Chaz Webb and fiancée Brook Schmeckpeper (daughter-Anzleigh) and Marysa Webb; Justin and Baily Husmann of Valley; her mother, Bonnie Schreiber of Wayne; her sisters, Gayle Mau of Windsor, Colo., and Kim and Larry Creighton of Fremont; her mother-in-law, Mary Sorensen of Pilger; and her brother-in-law, Lyle and Cheryl Husmann of Pilger. Several nieces and their families also survive her.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Schreiber; father-in-law Norbert Husmann; step-father-in-law, Niels Sorensen; brother-in-law Doug Mau; infant brother-in-law Jerry Husmann; niece Laura Husmann; and nephews Matthew Creighton and Michael Husmann.

The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.

Lawney Hoppe

WAUSA — Services for Lawney Hoppe, 80, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. He died Friday, June 5, 2020, at his residence.

Mary Blank

PIERCE — Public graveside service for Mary E. Blank, 85, Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, at the Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Jackie Samway will officiate.

Alice Hoffman

NORFOLK —  Services for Alice Hoffman, 92, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Largo, Fla.

Stephen Becker

WISNER — Memorial services for Dr. Stephen Becker, 67, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Omaha.

Frances Shapiro

Frances Shapiro

NORFOLK — Frances Shapiro, the former Frances Rosenthal, was born in Norfolk 100 years ago, and passed away there on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She had recently celebrated her birthday, marked by 100 red balloons.

Judy Rau

AINSWORTH — Services for Judy J. (Campbell) Rau, 66, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Shirley Eikmeier

Shirley Eikmeier

NORFOLK —  Services for Shirley M. Eikmeier, 90, Osseo, Minn., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Louis Heithoff

Louis Heithoff

ELGIN — Services for Louis H. Heithoff, 89, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Mark McKercher will officiate with burial in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legi…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

