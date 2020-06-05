PILGER — Services for Cynthia Husmann, 65, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Social distancing and health guidelines will be followed for visitation and funerals.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.
1954-2020
Cindy passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 3, 2020, at her home.
Cynthia Diane Husmann was born on July 4, 1954, in Wayne, to Elmer and Bonnie (Hinnerichs) Schreiber. She was baptized on Aug. 3, 1954, and later confirmed on June 9, 1969, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Cindy attended Dixon County Rural School District 59 and graduated from Wayne High School in 1972.
On May 4, 1973, she was united in marriage to Leon Husmann at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wakefield. The couple lived and raised their family on a farm north of Pilger. Cindy had worked in dental clinics in Wayne and Wisner and most recently worked for the E.S.U. at the Wayne Tower School with special needs children.
Cindy was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. She enjoyed getting together for “Ladies Night,” gardening, tending to her flowers, cooking and going on tractor rides. Cindy loved family dinners and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her spouse, Leon of Pilger; her children and their families, Angela and Joe Denton of Pilger and family: Abby and Kyle Skokan (children Blayke and Braden), Jacob Denton; Kristie and Dallas Webb of Fremont and family: Jared Webb, Chaz Webb and fiancée Brook Schmeckpeper (daughter-Anzleigh) and Marysa Webb; Justin and Baily Husmann of Valley; her mother, Bonnie Schreiber of Wayne; her sisters, Gayle Mau of Windsor, Colo., and Kim and Larry Creighton of Fremont; her mother-in-law, Mary Sorensen of Pilger; and her brother-in-law, Lyle and Cheryl Husmann of Pilger. Several nieces and their families also survive her.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Schreiber; father-in-law Norbert Husmann; step-father-in-law, Niels Sorensen; brother-in-law Doug Mau; infant brother-in-law Jerry Husmann; niece Laura Husmann; and nephews Matthew Creighton and Michael Husmann.
The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.