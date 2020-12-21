Cynthia Ellis

Cynthia Anne Ellis, 69, died on Dec. 4, 2020, in Seattle, Wash., after a valiant 10-year battle with cancer.
Cynthia was born March 4, 1951, in Wakefield to Lester Ellis and Rowena (Krause) Ellis. She graduated from the Allen Consolidated School System in 1969 and from the University of Nebraska, with distinction, in 1973. She also attended the Pacifica Graduate Institute in Carpenteria, Calif.
Cynthia’s legacy of kindness, generosity, beauty and intelligence will live forever among her family and many friends, all of whom adored her. With great enthusiasm she embraced a wide range of interests, including writing, singing, piano, baseball, dogs, drama, opera and travel. She was beloved for her steadfast friendships, genuine curiosity, questing spirit and wickedly playful sense of humor. Whether dressing up as Patsy for an Ab-Fab party, reciting a Shakespeare soliloquy at a psychology conference, or singing Take Me Out to the Ballgame, Cynthia was all in. She would drop everything if you needed a sympathetic ear, an emergency lasagna or help on moving day. Everyone loved her sense of style and femininity –– pink patent-leather heels, gorgeous shades of lipstick, a signature scent –– but she was iron-strong underneath.
She volunteered for 20 years as a reader and reviewer at the Washington Talking Book and Braille Library. With her gift for empathy and compassion, she excelled at her job interviewing families of those harmed in traumatic accidents. She loved traveling with her friends to New York, L.A., Paris, Tuscany, Mexico, Maui and the Virgin Islands. All who met her were captured by her natural warmth, fine mind, melodious laughter, and steady, blue-eyed gaze. She will be missed by many; those who knew her are “twice blest.”
Cynthia is survived by her brother, Brian, and sister-in-law Roxanne of Norfolk; her longtime partner, James Gowin, and his daughters, Jaime Gowin Thatcher, Jenna Gowin Farley and Brenna Gowin; niece Hiedi Marr and her husband, Josh Kesting; great-nephew Jakson Kesting and great-niece Aubri Kesting; great-niece Jasmine Marr; and a slew of wonderful, fun, interesting cousins from one coast to the other.
Donations in her honor may be made to www.olddoghaven.org/donate-now/ or www.summitdogs.org/donate. Friends may sign her memorial page at https://bonneywatson.com/obituary/cynthia-anne-ellis/. To request a Zoom link for her memorial, email CynthiaEllisMemorial@gmail.com.