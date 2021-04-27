Curtis Waterbury

NELIGH — Private graveside services for Curtis D. Waterbury, 80, Neligh, are planned.
Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh.
He died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
1941-2021
Curtis Darrall Waterbury was born on March 15, 1941, to William and Gladys (Roberts) Waterbury in Norfolk. He grew up in Pierce but graduated from Wisner High School with the class of 1958.
On May 8, 1960, he was united in marriage to Carolyn Ott. He drove truck for most of his life for H&I Grain, White Grain, Tinsley Grain and retired when he was 76 years old.
Curt enjoyed gardening and having coffee and a beer with his friends.
Survivors include his children, Cheryl and Rod Horst of Plainview, Carin Mason of Shenandoah, Iowa, Collins and Sandi Waterbury of Arlington, S.D., Chris and Laurie Waterbury of Elgin and Cole and Jaime Waterbury, stationed in Germany; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeanine Wragge of Pierce; and brothers Rick and Jill Waterbury of Norfolk and Randy Waterbury of Washington; and former spouse, Carolyn Waterbury of Neligh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, LeRoy in-infancy; a brother, Ron and Bev Waterbury; a brother-in-law, Darrell Wragge; and a grandson, Nicholas Waterbury.
