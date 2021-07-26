Curtis Neeley

NORFOLK — Curtis W. Neeley, 87, Humphrey, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Countryside Home in Madison.
1934-2021
Curtis Wayne Neeley was born Friday, June 15, 1934, in Topeka, Kan., to Curtis M. and Thelma R. (Brown) Neeley. Curtis graduated from Topeka High School in 1952.
He married Virginia Wilson on Nov. 12, 1960, at the Presbyterian Church in Topeka. Starting in 1957, Curtis worked at the U.S. Post Office in Topeka.
Throughout his career at the post office, he served many roles, finally retiring in 1992. In 2006, Curtis and Virginia moved to Humphrey to be closer to family.
Curtis cherished his family. He and Virginia enjoyed vacation trips to Branson, Mo., to see the shows. After retirement, he was a caregiver for his parents and in-laws. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his spouse of 61 years, Virginia; son Kirk (Julie) Neeley of Humphrey; son Kevin (Lori) Neeley of Eureka Springs, Ark.; and grandchildren Ashley, Kayla and Austin.
Curtis was preceded in death by his father, Curtis M. Neeley, and mother Thelma R. Gomel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Countryside Home, 703 N. Main St., Madison, NE 68748.
