Crystal Von Kampen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Crystal L. Von Kampen, 40, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen and Sara Fegley will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, both of Norfolk, the Nebraska American Legion Riders and the U.S. Navy Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
She died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her home.
1979-2019
Born Feb. 17, 1979, at York, she was the daughter of Lyle and Evelyn (Binger) Von Kampen. She attended grade school in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1997.
She married Carla Morris on Nov. 1, 2013, in Council Bluffs. Crystal and her family moved from York to Norfolk in 1989. After graduating from high school, she moved to Texas.
She enlisted in the U.S. Navy on July 30, 1999. While serving her country, she was stationed in California, Italy, as well as served a tour in Iraq. After she retired from the Navy on May 20, 2008, she moved back to Norfolk.
She then attended and graduated from Northeast Community College.
Crystal enjoyed fishing, bowling, woodworking, YouTubing how to try and fix things and playing with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was proud to be involved for 19 years in a 12-step program of recovery.
Survivors include spouse Carla Morris-Von Kampen of Norfolk; children Clayton Morris (significant other Cierra) of Wayne, Catrina Morris (significant other Robert) of Norfolk; her granddaughters, Braxton and Dustyn; her mother, Evelyn Von Kampen of Norfolk; siblings Kenton (Robin) Von Kampen of Norfolk and Amanda (Matt) Von Kampen of Norfolk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Crystal was preceded in death by grandparents Dwight and Ruth Binger, aunt Mary Binger, and adopted father Dennis Fegley.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.