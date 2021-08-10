COLUMBUS — Services for Crystal A. Maurer, 89, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Rev. Cory Burma will officiate. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Columbus.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m.
Maurer died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
1931-2021
The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Crystal Maurer was born on Aug. 29, 1931, in Platte County, to Carl and Elsie (Wennekamp) Wendt. She grew up on a farm near Platte Center, attended School District 72 and then graduated from Kramer High School in 1949.
After high school, she worked at First National Bank.
On March 26, 1955, Crystal was united in marriage to Oliver Maurer at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. They lived and worked on the Maurer farm until 1991, when they moved in to Columbus.
Crystal was formerly a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and has been a member of Peace Lutheran Church since 1995. She enjoyed needlework, watching television, quilting, going for walks and playing cards.
Crystal greatly loved her family and her greatest joy was her grandchildren.
Crystal is survived by a son, Keith (Karen) Maurer of Columbus; a daughter, Beverly (Steven) Mackie of Columbus; a son, Todd (Shari) Maurer of Columbus; a son, Scott (Amy) Maurer of Tonganoxie, Kan.; 10 grandchildren; a stepgrandchild; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Kenneth Wendt of Humphrey.
Crystal was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Elsie Wendt, and her spouse, Oliver Maurer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church or the family’s choice. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.