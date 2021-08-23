Crystal Maurer

COLUMBUS — Services for Crystal A. Maurer, 89, of Columbus have been rescheduled to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be 1 p.m. after services in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, (12.5 miles north).
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue at 9:30 a.m. Saturday until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Maurer died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.