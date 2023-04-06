Crystal Hayes Daughton

NORFOLK — Crystal M. Hayes Daughton, 23, Norfolk, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Heartland Baptist Church Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Ty Woznek will officiate.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1999-2023
Crystal Marie was born in Ontario, Ore., on Oct. 31, 1999, to Robert L. Hayes and Carolyn Walker. She went to school at Norfolk Public Schools in Norfolk.
She married Brian Edward Daughton on Feb. 23, 2023, in Madison. Crystal worked as a certified nurse aid for Heritage of Fountain Point for a few months and also at Mosaic as a direct support staff for disabled individuals for two years. She was preparing to go to college to earn her registered nursing degree. She was a busy mom of three children.
She went to church at Heartland Baptist Church.
Crystal was preceded in death by grandparents, Gale and Helen Hayes and Joann Hayes; aunts Shirley Baker and Mary Hayes; a great-cousin, Denise Tate; great-great-aunt Carolee Tate; great-grandparents Ella and JD Mollenhauer; and great-uncles Mark Mollenhauer and Robert Mollenhauer.
Crystal is survived by her spouse, Brian Daughton; daughters Gabreilla, 2, and Xiomara, 1, and infant son, De’Andre; brother Robert A. Hayes; father Robert L. Hayes of Norfolk; mother Carolyn Walker and spouse Mike of O’Neill; grandparents Chuck and Jaydena Packer of Payette, Idaho; aunt Marsha and uncle Paul Roberts; various other family members and numerous friends.
